Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Classic Split Foyer
Romney - 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home, fully finished basement.Ultra efficient floor plan featuring spacious rooms, functional kitchen, and fabulous master suite! Situated on a manicured corner lot with lovely trees and a covered rear patio. Ample storage equipped with an oversized built-in 1-car garage. Relax on the covered front porch. Located on a quiet residential street. Only minutes from local schools, hospital, wellness center, restaurants and retail centers. $210,000.
