Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Fort Ashby - 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Off the kitchen is a screened-in porch. The fully finished basement has a great rec room featuring a custom-built stone bar, fireplace, bedroom, and half bath! Detached two-car garage. This home’s proximity to Cumberland, MD and Winchester, VA, opens up all opportunities for work, shopping, dining, and recreational activities. $269,900.
