West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Well-built cabin shell sitting on 2.26 AC., the hard work has been completed. Some building materials convey so take it from here & make it what you want. Less than 1,500 ft. by road to Short Mountain Wildlife Management area which is 8,000 AC. of public hunting. Hike, hunt, ride, or relax. 2.26 AC. $59,900. WVHS2001488
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
