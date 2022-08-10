West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Rugged mountain lot offering great views. 400 ft. wide high tension power lines along southern boundary & you get 12,000 KWH of free electricity per year! Community access to Nathaniel Mtn. Wildlife Management Area, 10,000 AC. of public hunting & hiking. 24.47 AC. $49,900. WVHD2001024
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
