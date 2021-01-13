West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Adorable Rancher in excellent condition: huge 26x26 carport w/8x20 storage room, 24x24 workshop w/electric, 12x27 shed, 2 story root cellar & plumbed for outdoor woodstove. Swing on the back porch to enjoy the mountain views. 3.44 AC. $169,900. WVHD106536
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.