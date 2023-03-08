Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Piece of Almost Heaven
CAPON BRIDGE - Almost 90 acres of unrestricted property! Hunt for deer, bear, wild turkey, ride your ATV’s, shoot your guns, build your cabin in the woods or just star gaze! Great location only 30 minutes West of Winchester, VA or 1.5 hours from the Beltway. $249,900.
