Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Surrounded By Wildlife
Wardensville - Log cabin on 2.5 acres in a quiet subdivision bordering 1000s of acres of George Washington National Forest. 4 BRs, 2 BAs, upgraded & painted & a detached 3-car garage. Patio has hot tub. $279,900
Craig See
304-813-1092
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.