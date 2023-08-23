West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Recently remodeled home has received many modern upgrades. Inside - original hardwood floors have been refinished. The kitchen & bathroom are brand new w/quartz & tile. Plumbing & electrical has been updated. Outside - new siding, gutters, paint & landscaping. 0.43 AC. $149,900. WVMI2001920
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.