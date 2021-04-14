West Virginia Land and Home Realty

2.47 AC w/well, septic & camper pavilion bordering George Washington National Forest. Electric on site; meter & panel need replaced (tree fell on pole) replace it & you’re ready to plug in your camper or start building a weekend retreat/full time home w/thousands of AC out your back door to hunt, hike & explore. 2.47 AC. $45,000. WVHD106770
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
