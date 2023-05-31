West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Beautiful home in the Town of Romney. Huge rooms, fireplace & built-in bookshelves in family room, Master BR/BA & laundry on main level. Private but close to everything! Many updates: new flooring, freshly painted areas, privacy fence repaired & more. 1.43 AC. $490,000. WVHS2003186
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.