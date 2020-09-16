Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Almost Heaven
PAW PAW - Completely renovated cabin tucked away in the woods. 2 BR, 1 bath with numerous custom finishes including hickory kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and a vaulted ceiling. Screened porch and rear deck overlooking your own pond. Community pavilion, common areas and multiple private river access points. All in a gated and secure community. $269,900.
Craig See, Broker
304-813-1092
