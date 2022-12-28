WVHD2001218
West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Nice lot has a huge party/observation deck & built-in barbecue. Driveway installed to build/camp site, underground electric & high speed fiber internet available! No formal HOA & very minimal restrictions. Camp, hunt, ATV’s, shoot, hike or build. Minutes to GW Nat’l. Forest, Kimsey Run Lake & Lost River State Park! 5.42 AC. $37,500. WVHD2001218

Keenan Shanholtz, Broker

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.