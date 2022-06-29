WVHD2000912
West Virginia Land and Home Realty

20 AC. w/well/septic/electric w/awesome views & wet weather stream. 1,000 ft. driveway to cleared build/camp site, plug in your camper from day 1 or get a huge jump on the building process. Close to all the conveniences & multiple accesses to South Branch of the Potomac River. 20.24 AC. $135,000. WVHD2000912

Keenan Shanholtz, Broker

304-813-4858

4wvland@gmail.com

www.4wvland.com

