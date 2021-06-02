West Virginia Land and Home Realty

UNRESTRICTED! Cabin w/electric on property can be remodeled; camp year-round; property borders trout stream; 1 mile to public hunting. Recent survey & perc. Secluded; easy access. Property is in a flood zone. 2.06 AC. $79,900. WVHS115754
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
