Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

2-STORY COUNTRY HOME
YELLOW SPRING - 1.17 acres free from any HOA requirements, completely unrestricted with easy access direct from a state-maintained road. Containing 1,670 sq. ft. offering 4 generous bedrooms, 1 full bath, traditional dining room, large open kitchen and sizable living area capped off by a full-size separate laundry room and screened porch overlooking a wooded back yard. $139,900.
