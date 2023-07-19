Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Million Dollar View
COMING SOON! Capon Bridge - 3/4 BRs, 3 1/2 BA home on almost 7 acres! Master bed and bath on main floor. Gas fireplaces in both the living room and basement. The basement is finished with the 4th bedroom/bonus room and full bath and nice family room. Two large decks, Attached 2-car garage, 20x11 shed and an outdoor stove. $595,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.