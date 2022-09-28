WVHS2002466
WVHS2002466 Keenan Shanholtz, Broker 304-813-4858

Old Homestead in need of TLC with a big yard & a pond down from the house. The house is full of old furnishings; Camper is included in the sale of the property. Stay in the camper & fix the house. Hunt, shoot or hike. 9.35 AC. $150,000. WVHS2002466

Keenan Shanholtz, Broker

