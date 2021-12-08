West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Cozy Cabin on the Cacapon River! Has 230 ft. of private river frontage & great mountain views from the deck & the screened porch. Open floor plan w/ceiling to floor stone wood burning fireplace, vaulted beam ceiling; loft is used as the Master BR & has its own private balcony. 6.51 AC. $284,900. WVHS2000838
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
