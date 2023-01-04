Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Modern home
Yelow spring - New modern Ranch style home featuring an expansive living area, cathedral ceilings and a flawless transition to the kitchen. Single-level living at its finest featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a split-bedroom layout providing for a quiet master suite. Full, unfinished basement and attached 2-car garage. Equipped with a covered front porch and quiet rear deck overlooking a yard. Featuring low West Virginia taxes with all the Northern Virginia opportunities. $284,900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.