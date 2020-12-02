Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Escape Modern Life
Burlington - 10 wooded acres tucked away for ultimate privacy. This property offers the perfect spot to escape modern life. Cabin is turn-key and ready for immediate occupancy! This secret spot will allow you to easily reconnect with nature and leave the rat race behind. Easy access from Baltimore/Washington Metro. $179,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092
