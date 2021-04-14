Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Great Location
ROMNEY - Well-maintained home with 3 BRs, 2 full BAs, finished basement with a recreation room, wood stove and laundry area. Large yard and deck on the back. Minutes from schools, hospital, wellness center, restaurants and retail centers. $169,500
Craig See
304-813-1092
