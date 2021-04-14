Great Location

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0272.JPG

 Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Great Location

ROMNEY - Well-maintained home with 3 BRs, 2 full BAs, finished basement with a recreation room, wood stove and laundry area. Large yard and deck on the back. Minutes from schools, hospital, wellness center, restaurants and retail centers. $169,500

Craig See

304-813-1092

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.