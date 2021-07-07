WVHS115834
West Virginia Land and Home Realty

2 Wooded AC. with 1BR/1BA Rustic Cabin has well, septic & electric. Vinyl siding with nice deck, shed, carport & surrounded by trees. Subdivision has access to Short Mountain Wildlife Management Area public hunting; 8,000 AC. for hunting and hiking. 2.02 AC. $110,000. WVHS115834

Keenan Shanholtz, Broker

304-813-4858

4wvland@gmail.com

www.4wvland.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.