West Virginia Land and Home Realty

3 Wooded AC. at cul-de-sac for privacy. Bring your camper or build. Community has private river lot on the South Branch of the Potomac & multiple public accesses. Only 3 miles from White Horse Mtn. Wildlife Management area 1,800 AC. of public hunting. Fish, swim, canoe, kayak or tube. 3.01 AC. $18,500. WVHS2000704
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
