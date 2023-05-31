Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Breathtaking Mountains
Capon Bridge - 21.70-acre parcel of land. One of the highlights is Dillons Run, a crystal-clear stream that meanders through the land. Towering trees, vibrant foliage, and meandering trails. Whether you enjoy hunting, hiking, birdwatching, or simply immersing yourself in the tranquility of nature, this property provides endless possibilities. $129,900.
