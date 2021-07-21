West Virginia Land & Home Realty

UNRESTRICTED property w/over 2,000 ft. of frontage on the Cacapon River. The majority of property is in the flood zone. Power line goes through far edge of property & provides 12,000 KWH of free electricity per year. House circa 1880, out of flood zone, needs TLC w/functioning utilities. 44.81 AC. $199,900. WVHS2000164
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
