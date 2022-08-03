West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Nice wooded parcel rolling from county road up to community roadway w/lots of road frontage. Close to the VA line but country setting. Great location with lots to do nearby, but private enough to just relax and enjoy nature. 8 AC. $49,900. WVHD2001012
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
