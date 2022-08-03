WVHD2001012
West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Nice wooded parcel rolling from county road up to community roadway w/lots of road frontage. Close to the VA line but country setting. Great location with lots to do nearby, but private enough to just relax and enjoy nature. 8 AC. $49,900. WVHD2001012

Keenan Shanholtz, Broker

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.