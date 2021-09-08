Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

BRICK CONTEMPORARY
BURLINGTON - 2 BRs, 2 full baths on the main level, kitchen with breakfast bar and living area with wood stove enveloped by the perfect stone hearth. Partially finished walk-out basement has a 3rd BR and half bath. Attached 2-car garage and a detached garage! All on 5.74 acres. Easy access via US Route 50 allows you to be to Dulles Airport in 2 hours. $269,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.