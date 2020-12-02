Perfect location for privacy
Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Perfect location for privacy

Paw Paw - 80 acre tract of land checks every box for the perfect location for privacy, seclusion and peace of mind. Hunt, shoot, build a bunker, ride your ATV, camp and most of all enjoy the abundant unrestricted space. $239,900.

Craig See

304-813-1092

