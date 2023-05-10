Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Lovely piece of land
Points - 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3.5 acres. Large kitchen, living room, mudroom and half bath off the kitchen. Electric fireplace, master bedroom with walk-in closet and bath with large soaking tub and a stand up shower. Additional 2 bedrooms have walk-in closets. Covered front porch, garden, 3 outbuildings, new artesian well. $275,000.
