West Virginia Land and Home Realty

5 AC. w/well already drilled (no pump system) build site, power & perked. Located in Hamilton Estates, an upscale gated community w/sensible restrictions & excellent roads. Only 10 minutes from Romney, public hunting & fishing & hiking! Hunt, camp, shoot or build. 5.01 AC. $49,900. WVHS2002914
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
