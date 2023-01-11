Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Hidden in the mountains
Purgitsville - Featuring 11.38 UNRESTRICTED acres with a drilled well, septic system, and electricity. Combine that with a massive 33’ Keystone Sprinter Camper and multiple storage options leaving no need to wait to enjoy this great property! Teaming with wildlife and offering an additional home site for the perfect weekend retreat or a full-time residence. $119,900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.