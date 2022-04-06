West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Rustic Log Home w/over 2,400 sq. ft. of finished living space, needs a little TLC, overlooks the South Fork River Valley & its UNRESTRICTED. Hunt, shoot & ride ATV’s on back roads for miles. 24X48 2 Bay garage w/workshop. Most everything conveys, so enjoy it from day 1! 23.91 AC. $399,900. WVHD2000728
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.