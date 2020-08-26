Century 21 Mountain Heritage Realty 304-822-3507

SHORT SALE!!!
SHORT SALE!!! Charming brick Cape Cod style home, central air, wood floors, blacktop drive, cozy backyard, 2 bdrms., full bath and laundry rm. upper level, potential 3rd. bdrm. on main floor, lots of potential with some TLC. No room for price negotiations $82,500. SHORT SALE - requires additional documents to submit for approval.

century21inwv.com

