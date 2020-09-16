West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Custom Stone Mansion w/views, 2 stocked ponds, 5 AC. fenced pasture & 3 bay machine shed/garage. Used as a Wedding Venue w/alter by pond, ample parking, dance hall/bar w/bath & half. Then there’s the 2-story butcher shop/canning kitchen w/Wine Cellar & huge patio for outdoor dining & entertaining. Then there’s the house: gourmet kitchen, formal dining, granite, wood burning fireplace, walnut & pine flooring, master on main, 4BR upstairs w/separate living room, backup generator, super-efficient geothermal heating & cooling. 14.13 AC. $1,200,000. WVHS114678
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
