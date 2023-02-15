Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Well Maintained
Delray - 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on 2+ acres with public hunting nearby. Basement is studded and has electric and sockets already roughed in. The main floor bath has a laundry shoot to the basement laundry area. 2-car garage, machine shed and outbuilding/workshop. Stream/creek with small waterfalls. Two garden spots, fruit and nut trees. Situated on a dead end road. $269,900.
