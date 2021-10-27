Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Life in the country
PAW PAW - Well-appointed home featuring a modern floor plan with 4 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, open kitchen with island and separate dining area. Sizeable living room showcasing a stone fireplace with wood mantle and extra wide arched doorways. The full basement is partially finished. Ample storage to accommodate everything needed for life in the country. $199,000.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
(0) comments
