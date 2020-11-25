West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Nice wooded lot w/rolling topo & views of the mountains. Great gated community for privacy & for weekend hiking, camping, hunting, or just watching the wildlife or living there permanently. Deeded access to the common area bordering the river. 20.05 AC. $79,900. WVHS113626
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
