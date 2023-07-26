West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Log Sided Double Wide in quiet, park-like setting w/awesome views. Beautiful lot w/small stream at the back boundary; ATV trails run through the property; has a 2-car carport, fire pit, huge pond w/dock & 2 outbuildings, one w/electric. New paint, floors & new tub & sinks in MABA. 13.91 AC. $325,000. WVHS2003494
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.