Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Beautiful Rolling Hills
AUGUSTA - 1.75 acre lot, unrestricted with public water and septic system already in place. Commuter friendly along Bloomery Pike near the intersection of US Rt. 50 has you in Winchester, Va. in 40 minutes. $35,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
