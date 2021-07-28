Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Lake access
Springfield - 2,700+ sq. ft., 4 BRs and 2 renovated full BAs. Turn key ready, large great room with wood flooring. Kitchen, dining area and living room provides a wide open feeling. French doors lead to the sun room overlooking the back yard with small pond. Replaced metal roofing. 5.25 secluded acres with a private, gated driveway and detached garage. Access to Lake Ferndale. $269,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
