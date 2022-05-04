West Virginia Land and Home Realty

This parcel adjoins George Washington Nat’l. Forest & only a short distance to Trout Pond Recreation Area (trout stocked), Rock Cliff Lake swimming area & a short drive to Wardensville or Lost River State Park. Located on a quiet, paved, road; multiple build sites. 8.74 AC. $65,000. WVHD2000774
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.