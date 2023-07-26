Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Split-Foyer Home
Keyser - 4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 2 half baths and an open kitchen/dining area. Arched windows which allow for bright natural light and gas fireplace in the family room. Predominantly finished basement and a built in 2-dcar garage. Enjoy the outdoors on the large, covered patio or on the open deck. Fenced yard requires little maintenance and is easy to groom. Placed perfectly on a corner lot containing 0.28 Acres that is ideally located on a quiet street. $259,900.
