West Virginia Land and Home Realty

This 2.03 AC. lot is ready for the house of your choice. It has public water available, electric available and can be perked for your septic system. The lot is level with some trees; a very nice subdivision. Close to Ft Ashby, Romney, Winchester, VA & Cumberland, MD. 2.03 AC. $24,900. WVHS2002990
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.