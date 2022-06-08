Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Wooded Seclusion
ROMNEY - 13.87 acres of pure West Virginia gold! Limited restrictions, mountain views, level build site, electricity available, county road frontage and only minutes from the South Branch of the Potomac River. $99,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
