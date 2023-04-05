West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Nice lot in gated community, power & perked, logging road provides driveway to build/camp site; build site is away from power lines. Minutes to public access to South Branch of the Potomac & private access to Nathaniel Mtn. Wildlife Mgmt. Area, 10,000 AC. of public hunting & 45 mins. to ski resorts. 24.70 AC. $99,900. WVHD2001392
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
