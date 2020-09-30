West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Move-in ready 3BR/2BA Ranch home, upper level w/twin beds in Romney. Beautifully landscaped, level, fenced yard, paved driveway, 2-Car carport & 3 outbuildings w/electric. Sunroom off the living room opens to the back porch/patio to entertain w/great views. Near the South Branch of the Potomac. 1.06 AC. $199,900. WVHS114500
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
