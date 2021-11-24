West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Driveway installed cleared to build/campsite on a hidden ridge with/mountain views. Only 2 miles off paved road w/excellent access, only 10 minutes from Romney & 3 miles from public access to South Branch of the Potomac River. Hunt, shoot, camp, ATV’s or build. 20.12 AC. $99,900. WVHS2000814
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
