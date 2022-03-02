Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Timeless Treasure
Romney - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, solid bones, traditional floorplan, wood floors and an attic-loft area with endless possibilities. The large corner lot is a rare find in town and is fully fenced. The historic village of Romney offers you the opportunity to return to small town living. Located near the South Branch of the Potomac River, the area offers ample outdoor activities year-round. Property is being offered strictly as-is. $89,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.