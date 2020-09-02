West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Great spot for weekend family getaways. Driveway already cut into your property and a place to build at the end of the driveway. Go swimming in the community swimming hole & abundant wildlife to enjoy. 9.37 AC. $37,900. WVHS114578
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
