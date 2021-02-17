Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Great Views in all Directions
Elk Garden - Great topography, easy access and solid older home. 2 ponds and spring. 100+ acres of fields ready for livestock or row crop production. Multiple access points from Elk Garden Highway. Deer, turkey and bear prevalent. Centrally located 2.5 hours from Dulles Airport and 2.5 hours to Pittsburgh, Pa. $999,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092
